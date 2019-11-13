 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 13 November 2019 14:43 IST

India will look to continue their dominance in the Test format when they face Bangladesh in the first Test in Indore.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India will face Bangladesh in Indore Test on Thursday. © AFP

India, who thrashed Bangladesh in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series 2-1, will look to continue their dominance in the Test format when they face Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Indore on Thursday. India, in their last Test series, thrashed South Africa to complete a series sweep while Bangladesh lost the one-off Test against Afghanistan in their last outing in the longest format of the game. For India, Virat Kohli will return to lead the team after being rested for the T20I series. In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque has been given the responsibility to lead the visitors. Shakib was handed a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not reporting corrupt approaches.

When is the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played from November 14 to 18.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India will look to continue their dominance in the Test format
  • Mominul Haque has been given the responsibility to lead the visitors
  • The first Test will be played from November 14 to 18
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: India Look To Consolidate World Test Championship Lead As They Face Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Preview: India Look To Consolidate World Test Championship Lead As They Face Bangladesh
"Great To Be Back With Boys": Virat Kohli Shares Training Pictures Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
"Great To Be Back With Boys": Virat Kohli Shares Training Pictures Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
Bangladesh Working On Technical Aspects To Tackle Indian Spinners In Tests, Says Mohammed Mithun
Bangladesh Working On Technical Aspects To Tackle Indian Spinners In Tests, Says Mohammed Mithun
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.