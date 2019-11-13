India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India, who thrashed Bangladesh in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series 2-1, will look to continue their dominance in the Test format when they face Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Indore on Thursday. India, in their last Test series, thrashed South Africa to complete a series sweep while Bangladesh lost the one-off Test against Afghanistan in their last outing in the longest format of the game. For India, Virat Kohli will return to lead the team after being rested for the T20I series. In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque has been given the responsibility to lead the visitors. Shakib was handed a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not reporting corrupt approaches.

When is the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played from November 14 to 18.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)