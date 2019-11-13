India, who thrashed Bangladesh in the Twenty20 International (T20I) series 2-1, will look to continue their dominance in the Test format when they face Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series in Indore on Thursday. India, in their last Test series, thrashed South Africa to complete a series sweep while Bangladesh lost the one-off Test against Afghanistan in their last outing in the longest format of the game. For India, Virat Kohli will return to lead the team after being rested for the T20I series. In the absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque has been given the responsibility to lead the visitors. Shakib was handed a two-year ban by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not reporting corrupt approaches.

The Test series starts from Thursday, but the buzz and the talk has been consistently centered on the second game in Kolkata, which will be played under lights -- a historic first for both the teams.

Speaking ahead of the series opener in Indore, India vice-captain, Ajinkya Rahane said that the team is focussing on one game at a time.

"Bangladesh is a very good team. We played very well against South Africa but that's past now. With (World) Test Championship, every match is equally important. We like to take one game at a time which is Indore now," vice-captain Rahane said.

"We completely respect the Bangladesh team and we are going to play to our strength rather than thinking about theirs," he added.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammed Mithun, Liton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Mustafizur Rahaman, Naeem Hasan, Saif Hasan, Shadman Islam, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat.

Match Starts: 9.30 am IST.

(With PTI inputs)