With India set to take on Australia for a four-match Test series, the hosts would need Virat Kohli on top of his powers. Kohli, who was rested for the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, along with other senior players, has started the year with two centuries in the ODI series against Sri Lanka in January. On Wednesday, Kohli took to social media and shared a picture from his trekking session. In the photo, Kohli can be seen trekking in the woods, alongside another person, carrying a big bagpack.

Reacting to Kohli's post, fans took to Twitter and flooded his comment section with some interesting posts.

Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, has been travelling ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia.

Virat was spotted in a spiritual place in Uttarakhand, along with his wife Anushka. The pictures and videos of the couple's visit had flooded the internet.

As per claims made by fans on social media, the couple visited the Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj's samadhi at Swami Dayanand Ashram in Rishikesh.

Earlier, several photos surfaced online in which the two were seen offering prayers at an ashram in Vrindavan.

Anushka and Virat were in Dubai for the New Year's before their Vrindavan trip. Only a few days remain before Kohli would return to the cricket field, resuming his on-field responsibilities.

