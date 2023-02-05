Ravichandran Ashwin, one of the finest spinners in the world, especially in Test cricket, has been a busy man off the field over the last few days. With the anticipation for the Border-Gavaskar trophy against Australia growing, Ashwin has been the central talking point among fans. Australian cricketers have gone to great lengths (practicing against an Indian bowler who bowls like Ashwin) in order to prepare themselves for the threat that the Tamil Nadu spinner possesses. And now, Ashwin has shared an 'edited bio' of himself that has set the tone for the upcoming assignment.

Ashwin, who primarily is an off-spinner, has worked a lot on the variety of deliveries he can bowl. The finger-spinner has a few kinds of deliveries, including the carrom ball, that he often bowls in T20s. But, can Ashwin add another variant to his arsenal by bowling leg-spin? As far as the 'edited bio' is concerned, he can.

The veteran spinner, in a tweet on Sunday, said that his morning coffee came with a new bio.

"My morning coffee came with this and I wonder who has done this," he tweeted as he shared the picture of the bio.

My morning coffee came with this and I wonder who has done this. pic.twitter.com/TAamDMcLVH — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) February 5, 2023

The bio claims that Ashwin might also be able to bowl leg spin. His Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Rajasthan Royals, also reacted to the picture that is going viral on social media.

"Hello and welcome to Day 1 of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy", the Royals wrote.

𝘏𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘰 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘋𝘢𝘺 1 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘉𝘰𝘳𝘥𝘦𝘳-𝘎𝘢𝘷𝘢𝘴𝘬𝘢𝘳 𝘛𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘩𝘺 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 5, 2023

Ready to take Smith and Marnus wicket pic.twitter.com/PKL3BOvaqb — Sports.world (@moiz_sports) February 5, 2023

If R Ashwin tweets just once everyday, the world will be a better place. — Broken Cricket Dreams Cricket Blog (@cricket_broken) February 5, 2023

Ashwin remains an incredibly successful bowler in Tests, especially in sub-continent conditions. If Australia are to win the Test series in India, getting the better of the Tamil Nadu spinner would be crucial.

