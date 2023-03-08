India will eye a World Test Championship final berth when they face Australia in the fourth and final Test of the series, starting March 9 in Ahmedabad. While the guests have already confirmed themselves a spot in the WTC final with the win in Indore, the hosts would be needing a win in the final game to avoid any dependency. In the first two games, India dominated, but Australia made a good comeback in the third Test to trail the series 1-2. The Rohit Sharma-led side won the first game by an innings and 132 runs and the second game by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Australia bagged the third game by 9 wickets.

When will the India vs Australia, 4th Test match start?

The India vs Australia, 4th Test match will start on Thursday, March 9.

Where will the India vs Australia, 4th Test match be played?

The India vs Australia, 4th Test match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the India vs Australia, 4th Test match start?

The India vs Australia, 4th Test match will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia, 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia, 4th Test match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Australia, 4th Test match?

The India vs Australia, 4th Test match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

