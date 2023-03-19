Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty lauded son-in-law KL Rahul post the batter's unbeaten half-century in the first ODI against Australia. Rahul -- who was going through a rough patch -- bounced back against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday to guide India to a five-wicket victory. He scored an unbeaten 75 to take the hosts out of hot water and help them win the game. After the knock, Shetty was asked to comment on the innings and the answer seemed to be an indirect but fiery attack at Venkatesh Prasad, who had earlier criticised Rahul on social media for the latter's batting.

"Upar wala jab hai na bahar koi kuch bhi bole (When God is with you, it does not matter what outsiders say)," said the Suniel Shetty in a video.

Suniel Shetty sir's reaction on KL Rahul's match winning knock! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/3ES0eTQZhw — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) March 18, 2023

For KL Rahul, it was a redemption that was badly needed. The talented batter has been under fire for most part of the last one year. In all three formats, Rahul was not being able to hit big runs and that led to huge criticism.

However, all that changed on Friday as Rahul hit an unbeaten 75 to take India to a win over Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at home. Rahul went in to bat with India struggling at 16 for 3. He then saw the side lose two more wickets with only 83 runs on board in an 189-run chase.

In the second ODI, it was Australia, who ruled the roost as they defeated India by 10 wickets in Visakhapatnam.