Wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik have both been named in India's T20 World Cup squad, but it needs to seen whether there is room for both to feature in the playing XI. In the first T20I against Australia, the team management opted to go for Dinesh Karthik ahead of Pant. However, the move to not send Karthik after the fall of the fourth wicket in the 14th over, was criticised. Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has said that in his team both Pant and Karthik will feature.

He also termed Pant as "must" in the Indian lineup.

"The dare of Rishabh Pant and the courage for him, the way in which he takes on bowling attacks. I think he's got to be a must in that Indian line-up. They can play together, but I think Rishabh Pant has definitely got to be in there," the official website of ICC quoted Fox commentator Gilchrist as saying.

"It'll be interesting to see if they can both play in the same team. I think they can. What they bring to a team, the versatility of Dinesh Karthik, he can play at the top of the order, he can, as he has done more so later in his career, be in the middle and late overs to finish. He has a really nice touch game," he stated further.

Pant has registered 934 runs in 58 T20Is at an average of 23.94 and a strike-rate of 126.21. However, the left-handed batter hasn't quite had the success expected of him in the shortest format.

Karthik earned a call-up into the Indian side earlier this year on the back of some strong performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).