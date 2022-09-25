After suffering a defeat in the first T20I, India made a strong comeback to beat Australia in a rain-hit second T20I at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Friday. Chasing a target of 91 in eight overs, captain Rohit Sharma steered India closer to the target, remaining unbeaten on 46 off 20 balls. With nine runs needed off the final over, Dinesh Karthik hit a six and a boundary off consecutive deliveries to take India to a series-levelling win, ahead of the final game in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Since making his comeback in the Indian side earlier this year, Karthik has been mainly given the role of a finisher and the veteran wicketkeeper-batter hasn't disappointed the management.

In a post-match interview, Karthik had a funny response when former India head coach Shastri asked if it was an "easy game".

"Easy game, DK? 2 balls, piece of cake. 6, 4, thank you very much," Shastri said in his typical flamboyant style.

Replying to this, Karthik reminded Shastri that it was the former India head coach who used to re-iterate that "it's never an easy game".

"You are the one who taught me to say, 'it's never an easy game', Ravi bhai! Don't go back on that, please. It's a hard game, you know how it is!" Karthik replied.

https://twitter.com/cricketfanvideo/status/1573531300241190912/video/1

After being absent from the scenes for nearly three years, Karthik made his comeback in the team earlier this year.

The veteran impressed the management with his performance for the Royal Challengers Bangalore during this year's IPL.

Karthik has also been named in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, starting from October 16.