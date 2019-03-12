 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Australia, 2018/19

MS Dhoni's Stature Huge, Unfair To Compare Rishabh Pant To Him, Says Bharat Arun

Updated: 12 March 2019 17:08 IST

Rishabh Pant was heavily criticized for his sloppy show behind the stumps during Mohali ODI.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni might have left his captaincy role but he still remains the go-to man. © AFP

MS Dhoni might have left his captaincy role but he still remains the go-to man for the Indian cricketers, including skipper Virat Kohli. Not only as a captain, MS Dhoni has also led by example behind the stumps, pulling off several timely stumpings and guiding his bowlers against opposition batsmen. India bowling coach Bharat Arun also believes Dhoni's stature is huge and he should not be compared with young Rishabh Pant.

Arun's comments comes after Pant, who is only four One-Day International (ODI) old, was criticised by fans for his sloppy show behind the stumps during the Mohali ODI. So much so that fans even chanted MS Dhoni's name every time Pant made an error on the field.

"Unfair to compare Dhoni and Pant. Dhoni's stature is huge. He is a legend. His work behind the stumps is exemplary," Bharat Arun said at the pre-match press conference.

"MSD is a huge influence on the team. We will be trying out different combinations. Not necessarily these combinations will be in the World Cup. Any mistakes, hiccups have to be now. We are extremely cautious," he added.

Commenting on the previous match, Arun said Australian batsman Ashton Turner (84 off 43 balls) must be given credit for his job and he is happy with the way the Indian bowlers have bowled.

"If you see, the success of our bowlers, it has been more than 75 per cent. These things do happen (last game) and I am happy that it happened now and it shows us areas where we can improve before the World Cup.

"You should give credit to the knock Ashton played. Dew played a crucial role -- but I am not trying to give excuses. Didn't bowl as well we had planned for him, but we will comeback stronger," he said.

Arun was also full of praise for both Kedar Jadhav and all-rounder Vijay Shankar.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant India vs Australia, 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant was heavily criticized for his sloppy show behind the stumps
  • Arun said Australian batsman Ashton Turner must be given credit
  • Arun was also full of praise for both Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar
Related Articles
Watch: MS Dhoni Talking To Daughter Ziva In Six Different Languages Will Make Your Day
Watch: MS Dhoni Talking To Daughter Ziva In Six Different Languages Will Make Your Day
"Any Coach Would Love MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli In His Side": Kings XI Punjab Coach Mike Hesson
"Any Coach Would Love MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli In His Side": Kings XI Punjab Coach Mike Hesson
Harbhajan Singh Reveals Reason Behind His Inclusion In CSK Team For IPL 2019 Clash vs RCB
Harbhajan Singh Reveals Reason Behind His Inclusion In CSK Team For IPL 2019 Clash vs RCB
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni Criticises Chepauk Track Despite Winning Start For Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2019: MS Dhoni Criticises Chepauk Track Despite Winning Start For Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Crush Royal Challengers Bangalore In A Low-Scoring Season Opener
IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings Crush Royal Challengers Bangalore In A Low-Scoring Season Opener
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.