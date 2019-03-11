 
MS Dhoni Half A Captain, Virat Kohli Visibly Rough In His Absence: Former India Cricketer

Updated: 11 March 2019 22:23 IST

MS Dhoni has been rested for the final two ODI against Australia.

Virat Kohli looked visibly rough in absence of MS Dhoni. © AFP

Former India cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) move to rest MS Dhoni for the final two One-Day Internationals (ODIs) against Australia and said his absence was clearly visible during the Mohali ODI. Bedi also called Dhoni "half a captain" for the strategies and difference he creates when on the field. He also opined that India skipper Virat Kohli was visibly rough in absence of his former captain.

"I am nobody to comment but we all are wondering that why Dhoni is being rested and his absence was felt yesterday, behind the stumps, with the bat and on field also. He is almost half a captain," Bedi told PTI at a reception organised by the Australian High Commission for its cricket team.

"Dhoni is not getting any younger, he is no spring chicken either but the team needs him. He has a calming influence on the side. The captain needs him by his side, he is visibly rough without him. It is not a good sign," said the 72-year-old spin great who took 266 wickets in 67 Tests.

Bedi also felt the Indian ODI team is experimenting needlessly ahead of the World Cup, to be held in the United Kingdom from May 30 to July 14.

"I would personally like them to live in the present. World Cup is still two and a half months away. Just play the game. For World Cup, we have been experimenting in the last one year and I am not happy with that at all," he said, adding, that the IPL, beginning March 23, can pose serious problems for the team ahead of the mega event.

"Anyone of them can get injured during the IPL. You can't expect them to not give 100 percent while playing for their respective franchisees."

Wrist spinners are the flavour of the season with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal leading the pack at the moment.

Bedi hoped the team management has adopted the right approach by sidelining finger spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja though the latter remains part of the ODI team.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Bishan Singh Bedi questioned the BCCI's move to rest MS Dhoni
  • Bedi also felt the Indian ODI team is experimenting needlessly
  • Wrist spinners are the flavour of the season
