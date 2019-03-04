India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India will look to build on their 1-0 lead in the five-match One-day International (ODI) series when they take on Australia in the 2nd ODI in Nagpur on Tuesday. India's middle-order came to rescue in the first ODI, courtesy a 141-run unbeaten stand between MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav, who bailed India out from a spot of bother when they were reduced to 99/4. Ravindra Jadeja made a decent comeback into the playing XI as he bowled an economical spell. All-rounder Vijay Shankar who has had decent outings might get another game before Rishabh Pant and Bhuvneshwar Kumar join the squad for the remaining three ODIs. Following the Nagpur ODI, the Indian think-tank will be left with three ODIs to experiment the playing XI ahead of the Cricket World Cup that begins on May 30. Opener Shikhar Dhawan failed in Hyderabad but he is likely to get another game as chances of KL Rahul coming in for him appear bleak. However, if given a chance Rahul will be more than willing to make optimum use of. Vice-captain Rohit Sharma can take any attack to cleaners on his day and the Aussies would be wary of him and skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 44 in the first ODI.

When is the India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played on March 5, 2019.

Where will the India vs Australia 2nd ODI be played?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

What time does the India vs Australia 2nd ODI begin?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia 2nd ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.



(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)