Never Seen Two Aussie Spinners Put India Under So Much Pressure: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said that he had never seen two Aussie spinners put India under so much pressure as has been the case in the ongoing four-match Test series. The roles have reversed it seems as it was a strategy India used before to put teams under pressure in the sub-continent. The Australian duo of Steve O'Keefe and Nathan Lyon have so far picked up more wickets than the Indian spinners and with the series lying under a piece of thread for India, it is for the hosts to come up with a plan against the Aussie spinners.

"Their two spinners are creating pressure from both ends. It's a strategy which was used by Team India previously. But I've never seen Aussie spinners putting so much pressure," Ganguly said.

If it was O'Keefe who had picked up 12 wickets in the Pune Test, the Bengaluru Test saw the other spinner Lyon coming to the party as he claimed eight wickets in the first innings of the second Test match to restrict India to 189.

(With PTI Inputs)

