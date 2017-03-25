India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Ruled Out Of Final Test

Virat Kohli injured his right shoulder while fielding in the third Test in Ranchi against Australia.

India will be without skipper Virat Kohli after he was ruled out of the series-deciding fourth and final Test against Australia in Dharamsala on Saturday. Kohli failed to recover from a shoulder injury he suffered on the opening day of the third Test in Ranchi. With the series tied 1-1, India's middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane will stand in as captain in the crucial match. The hosts made two changes to their squad with spinner Kuldeep Yadav making his debut and Bhuvneshwar Kumar replacing Ishant Sharma. Visiting captain Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat, and named an unchanged squad.

"Unfortunately Kohli misses out, Rahane will be leading the side," Bangar said.

Kohli, who injured his shoulder during the drawn third Test in Ranchi, managed just 46 runs from the three Tests.

Australia need just a draw to take home the Border-Gavaskar trophy, having triumphed at home in 2014-15.

A victory for the tourists will see them win their first Test series in India in 13 years.

Whatever the result, India will retain their number one ranking at the end of a season which has seen them host a record 13 Test matches against four different visiting teams.

