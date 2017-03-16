 
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Injury Scare For Team India

Updated: 16 March 2017 14:53 IST

India skipper Virat Kohli had to go off the field after injuring his right shoulder while fielding on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at Ranchi.

In Kohli's absence Ajinkya Rahane took over the captaincy © BCCI/Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli had to walk off the field on Thursday when he injured his right shoulder while fielding the post-lunch session on Day 1 of the 3rd Test with Australia in Ranchi.

Kohli, never one to take the foot off the accelerator in whatever he does on the cricket field, went full tilt after a ball headed for the boundary off the first delivery of the 40th over of the Australian first innings, shortly after lunch.

He dived full length in his failed effort to stop the ball and landed heavily on his right shoulder.

As soon as he got up, it was evident he was in trouble. Physio Patrick Farhart rushed on to the field and escorted the skipper off. The ice pack was immediately applied to the right shoulder and it was on for a considerable period of time.

Kohli did not take the field after the tea break either and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane continued to deputise for him.

