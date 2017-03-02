India vs Australia: Hugh Jackman Backs India To Rally In Remaining Tests

Hugh Jackman said he expects the Indian team to play 'bold' in the remaining Tests vs Australia.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has given his backing to the Indian team after their humiliating 333-run defeat to Australia in the first of the four-Test series in Pune last week. In a short promotional clip for his movie 'Logan', which is releasing in India on March 3, Jackman said that cricket was his favourite sport, and on the aftermath of the Indian team's stunning loss in Pune, he expected the hosts to be 'bold' in the next matches. The second Test of the series starts in Bengaluru from Saturday, March 4.

"What a great journey you and your cricket team have been on in the last few years," he said. 'My Aussie mates just got the better of your team in the first match, only the first."

"I know that the Indian team is going to play bold, bolder than ever, because that's what superheroes do," Jackman added in the promotional clip.

India were handed a hammering by Australia in the opening Test in Pune, with the hosts suffering spectacular batting collapses in both their innings, falling for totals of 105 and 107 in the first and second innings, respectively.

Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe proved too hot to handle for the Indian batsmen, with him picking a total of 12 wickets in the match. Australian skipper Steve Smith's second innings century also proved to be crucial for the visitors, as India were left with a mountain to climb in their chase.

The loss snapped India's unbeaten streak of 19 matches in Tests, as well as their incredible run of 20 matches without a loss in home at Tests.