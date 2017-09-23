India vs Australia: Virender Sehwag Compares Australian Bowler To Neil Nitin Mukesh. Twitter In Splits

Sehwag is known for his witty one liners on Twitter and in the commentary box.

Sehwag is known for his witty one liners on Twitter and in the commentary box. © AFP

Kuldeep Yadav's maiden hat-trick and a fluent 92 by captain Virat Kohli powered India to a 50-run win over Australia in the second one-day international in Kolkata on Thursday. Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 55, laid the foundation for the victory with their 102-run second-wicket partnership that made India post 252 all out. Yadav and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed three wickets each while Chahal and Hadik Pandya took two each as the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Ahead of the match, former cricketer Virender Sehwag and India women's team pacer Jhulan Goswami rang the bell at Eden Gardens amid cheering fans. Sehwag went on to give fans more reasons to smile during his commentary stint as India dominated the visitors. One such moment was when he compared Australian pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile to Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh. "Nathan Coulter Nile ke teen naam hain just like Neil Nitin Mukesh," he said. This not just has Sehwag's fellow commentators but also Twitter in splits.

Sehwag just compared Nathan Coulternile To Neil Nitin Mukesh ?? #INDvAUS — Jason Dsouza (@jdnats) September 21, 2017

Virender Sehwag- "'Nathan Coulter-Nile' yeh apne mein hi 3 naam hai"

LMAO he doesn't hold back off-field or on-field.#INDvAUS#2ndODI — Kartik Ketu (@KetuKartik) September 21, 2017

#virupanti Nathan Coulter Nile and Neil Nitin Mukesh ha ha @virendersehwag — DJ (@DjGujs) September 21, 2017

@virendersehwag Nathan-Coulter-Nile ke 3 nam hai aur apne name k according hi wo har match me apni performance kar rahe hai.. — vicky gupta (@vickygupta8896) September 21, 2017

Nathan Coulter Nile ke 3 naam hai isi liye unhone ne pichle match mein 3 wicket liye the

3 naam waale Neil Nitin Mukesh bhi??@virendersehwag — Naman Kumar Garg?? (@gj4579) September 21, 2017

Now, India will look to attain an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series when they face the Aussies again at the Holkar stadium, Indore on Sunday.

Holkar stadium has been a happy hunting ground for Indian batsmen. Virender Sehwag had struck his career-best ODI score of 219 against the West Indies in December 2011.

India captain Virat Kohli had hit a double hundred (211) against New Zealand in the first innings of the third Test here last year and Ajinkya Rahane had scored 188 in the same innings.

