Suryakumar Yadav and Rashid Khan engaged in a heart-warming interaction on social media just days ahead of the first T20I match between India and Afghanistan. Both the cricketers have played a lot of cricket against each other - both in international matches and the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, it was their 'bromance' that left social media users impressed on Tuesday. Rashid shared a video of himself practicing in the nets with the caption - "I've missed you". Suryakumar was quick to respond to his post as he wrote "And I will miss you". To which, Rashid remarked - "I am coming to meet you."

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made a high-profile comeback to India's T20 squad for the three homes against Afghanistan with the former also named captain for the series.

Rohit and Kohli last appeared in a T20 for India in the World Cup semifinal against England in November 2022.

Back then, the two veterans along with KL Rahul were seen to be playing archaic cricket in the powerplay and the team needed to move on from that approach with Hardik Pandya earmarked as the new T20 skipper.

However, Pandya's own injury in the ODI World Cup along and more recently, Suryakumar Yadav's ligament tear, resulted in a lot of inexperience at the top of the order.

India's Squad for 3 T20Is against Afghanistan:Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.