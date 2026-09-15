Former India cricketer and BCCI chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth blasted the Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer-led Indian team management's decision to drop 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the playing XI, for the first T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday. Despite being the 'Player of the Series' in India's last T20 assignment against Zimbabwe, Sooryavanshi was dropped in favour of Sanju Samson. The decision did not pay dividends, as Samson made just 10 runs. Srikkanth not only questioned the management's treatment of Sooryavanshi, but also expressed sympathy for the way Samson has been handled.

Srikkanth claimed that even his wife was left surprised by the fact that Sooryavanshi had been dropped.

"Yesterday, because Sooryavanshi didn't play, we started watching a movie," Srikkanth said, speaking on his YouTube channel. "My wife was shouting that Sooryavanshi didn't play, and started arguing that someone who was the Player of the Match in the last match isn't playing. Even my wife is questioning his exclusion."

"You are not treating Sooryavanshi properly. Now, if he plays the next match, he'll wonder whether he'll be dropped if he doesn't score," he stated.

"You are sending wrong signals, and you are creating doubts in all the players' minds. Sooryavanshi has scored at every level from Duleep Trophy, T20Is, for India-A and the IPL. You should be promoting him," he further said.

Srikkanth further criticised the team management's calls regarding Samson. Despite being the Player of the Tournament of the T20 World Cup 2026, Samson has been in and out of the side amidst a rough patch of form.

Samson lost his place to Sooryavanshi during India's tour of England earlier this year, but was brought back into the mix for the first T20I against Afghanistan.

"This team management is playing around with Sanju Samson. I pity Samson. Either you give him an extended run and then drop him or give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a run of matches without dropping him. The mistake India are making is both are getting two matches here and there. That's not good for the player," explained Srikkanth.

With Samson failing in the first T20I and Sooryavanshi waiting in the wings, it will be interesting to see who gets the nod for the second T20I on Tuesday.

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi