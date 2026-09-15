India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, 2nd T20I Live Telecast: The injury-forced absence of Varun Chakravarthy, who was ruled out with a fresh side strain on Monday, and Hardik Pandya has deepened India's fifth-bowler conundrum in their push for a series victory over Afghanistan in the second T20I on Tuesday. The World Cup winners India returned to the shortest format with a dominant show, beating Afghanistan by seven wickets in a one-sided contest on Sunday here to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match rubber. Shreyas Iyer's men ticked all the boxes as pacer Arshdeep Singh and opening batter Abhishek Sharma produced sensational performances to set up the win. (India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Free Live Updates)

When will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will take place on Tuesday, September 15.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I be held?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I start?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I?

The India vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

Featured Video Of The Day

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver, Yashvir Singh Bronze As India Seal Double Podium In CWG Javelin