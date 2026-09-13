India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: The Indian cricket team takes on Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, starting on Sunday. The series will give Shreyas Iyer and Co. a final dress rehearsal ahead of the Asian Games 2026, in which they will be appearing as the defending champions. India won the gold medal in Hangzhou in 2023. During the Afghanistan series, the entire focus will be on India's opening pair. While Abhishek Sharma has already cemented his place as an opener, it will be interesting to see whether India stick with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or give another chance to Sanju Samson, who was the Player of the Tournament at the 2026 T20 World Cup. (India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Updates)

Sooryavanshi could not make an impactful start to his international career, with mediocre outings against England, but he shone in the Zimbabwe series that followed. The teenager scored 151 runs across three matches and bagged the Player of the Series award as well as the Player of the Match award in the final game.

When will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will take place on Sunday, September 13.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I be held?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I start?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster.)

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