"My focus during the spell seemed to be on bowling in the right areas and backing my strengths. The wicket was helping, so my effort was to bowl in the right areas and hit the right length as consistently as possible. (When did you learn that you were making your debut?) I found out only in the morning when we arrived at the ground. (But you were prepared?) Yes, sir. (Could you tell us a little more about what those strengths are?) The focus was simple. The wicket was offering some help and my strength is getting the ball to turn. So my aim was to extract as much turn as possible because the pitch was assisting," said Manav Suthar at the end of play on Day 2.