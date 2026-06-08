 India vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, IND vs AFG one-off Test: Follow-On Threat On Afghanistan, Debutant Manav Suthar Eyes 5-For | Cricket News
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Ind vs Afg 06 Jun 26 to 20 Jun 26
FIFA World Cup 2026™
11 June - 19 July 2026
08
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00
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38
Mins
55
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India vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates, One-Off Test Day 3: Afghanistan will resume their innings at 113/5 on Day 3 of the one-off Test against India in Mullanpur. Rahmat Shah is currently unbeaten on 43 as the visitors trail by 451 runs. Earlier on Day 2, India declared their innings at 564/8 in the second session. Skipper Shubman Gill top-scored with 126, while Rishabh Pant (81) and Washington Sundar (52*) also registered half-centuries. Afghanistan pacer Mohammad Saleem Safi was the standout performer, claiming six wickets. In reply, Afghanistan struggled and reached 113/5 at stumps, losing half their side. Debutant Manav Suthar picked up three wickets, while Prasidh Krishna chipped in with two. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Day 3:

Jun 08, 2026 09:12 (IST)
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IND vs AFG, One-Off Test Day 3 Live: Onus on Rahmat Shah

Afghanistan's batting order suffered a horrific collapse on Day 2 as they were five down for 113 at stumps. The onus is now on Rahmat Shah, who is batting at 43 and keeping some hopes alive for the visitors. Afghanistan need to bat a bit longer, in order to avoid the follow-on threat. 

Jun 08, 2026 09:10 (IST)
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IND vs AFG, One-Off Test Day 3 Live: Here's what Suthar said

"My focus during the spell seemed to be on bowling in the right areas and backing my strengths. The wicket was helping, so my effort was to bowl in the right areas and hit the right length as consistently as possible. (When did you learn that you were making your debut?) I found out only in the morning when we arrived at the ground. (But you were prepared?) Yes, sir. (Could you tell us a little more about what those strengths are?) The focus was simple. The wicket was offering some help and my strength is getting the ball to turn. So my aim was to extract as much turn as possible because the pitch was assisting," said Manav Suthar at the end of play on Day 2. 

Jun 08, 2026 09:07 (IST)
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IND vs AFG, One-Off Test Day 3 Live: 5-for on cards for Suthar

Debutant Manav Suthar's classical left-arm spin bowling was a beacon of hope for a bright future as his three wickets gave India complete control on the second day of their one-off Test against Afghanistan. With three wickets on Day 2, Suthar is aiming to get a five-wicket haul on his Test debut. 

Jun 08, 2026 08:41 (IST)
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IND vs AFG, One-Off Test Day 3 Live: Recap of Day 2

India reduced Afghanistan to 113 for five at stumps after declaring their first innings on 564 for 8 on Day 2 of the one-off Test on Sunday. Debutant Manav Suthar (3/21) bagged his maiden wicket, as he dismissed Abdul Malik for 16 at the stroke of tea. He later got the scalps of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (12) and Afsar Zazai (3). Prasidh Krishna (2/27) was the other wicket-taker for India. Rahmat Shah was batting on 43 not out as stumps was called at the dismissal of Zazai. Afghanistan reached 113 for 5 from 39.5 overs. The visitors trail by 451 runs.

Jun 08, 2026 08:32 (IST)
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IND vs AFG, One-Off Test Day 3 Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the one-off Test between India and Afghanistan, straight from Mullanpur. Stay tuned with us for all the LIVE UPDATES. 

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Topics mentioned in this article
India India Cricket Team Afghanistan Afghanistan Shubman Gill Hashmatullah Shahidi Hashmatullah Shahidi Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Rahul Kannaur Lokesh KL Rahul Rahmat Shah Zurmati Rahmat Shah Mohammad Saleem Manav Suthar Prasidh Krishna Mohammed Siraj India vs Afghanistan 2026 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score India vs Afghanistan, One-off Test Live Blogs
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