India vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates, One-Off Test Day 3: Afghanistan will resume their innings at 113/5 on Day 3 of the one-off Test against India in Mullanpur. Rahmat Shah is currently unbeaten on 43 as the visitors trail by 451 runs. Earlier on Day 2, India declared their innings at 564/8 in the second session. Skipper Shubman Gill top-scored with 126, while Rishabh Pant (81) and Washington Sundar (52*) also registered half-centuries. Afghanistan pacer Mohammad Saleem Safi was the standout performer, claiming six wickets. In reply, Afghanistan struggled and reached 113/5 at stumps, losing half their side. Debutant Manav Suthar picked up three wickets, while Prasidh Krishna chipped in with two. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Afghanistan One-Off Test Day 3: