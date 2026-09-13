India vs Afghanistan Free Live Telecast, 1st T20I Live Streaming: Before the Asian Games, the world No. 1 Indian cricket team takes on Afghanistan in the first of the three T20Is in New Delhi on Sunday. India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer on Saturday said Jasprit Bumrah needs regular game time and confidence after returning from an injury layoff, as India prepare to face Afghanistan in the first T20I on September 13. Bumrah was named in India's initial squad for the three-match T20I series but was required to undergo a fitness assessment after missing recent international fixtures due to a recurring left-knee injury. (India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Updates)

When will the India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I take place?

The India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I will take place on September 13 (Sunday)

Where will the India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I match be held?

The India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I is being held at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I match start?

The India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I will begin at 7:30 PM IST. Toss will happen 30 minutes before that.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network. Additionally, it will be broadcast for free on DD Bharati

Indian Captain Shreyas Iyer and Afghanistan Skipper Ibrahim Zadran pose together with the trophy!



The Friendship Cup T20 Series begins Sunday at 7 PM IST.



Watch the 1st T20I on DD Bharati (DD Free Dish) #INDvAFG #TeamIndia @BCCI @ICC @ShreyasIyer15 pic.twitter.com/gwRHLMCQQZ — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 13, 2026

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I match?

The India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

All information as per information provided by broadcaster

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