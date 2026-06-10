Just a day after being declared fit for the upcoming ODI series between India and Afghanistan, Hardik Pandya has been ruled out due to a fresh injury. Sources have told NDTV that Hardik suffered a quadriceps injury, which will prevent him from participating in the three ODIs against Afghanistan, starting 13 June [saved_memories]. It was confirmed on Tuesday that both Hardik and Rohit Sharma had proven their fitness at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and were set to be available for the three ODIs against Afghanistan. Hardik was supposed to link up with the other members of the Indian team on 11 June in Dharamsala, but fate had a twist in store.

Hardik had gone through a spell of injury-driven absence from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season for the Mumbai Indians, too. Hardik was set to feature in an ODI for India after more than a year, but the BCCI selection committee is now forced to name a replacement for him at the eleventh hour.

Pandya is an important cog in India's white-ball setup, given the balance he lends to the side with his pace bowling and lusty hits during the death overs. He even bowled 10 overs in a training session, proving that he was ready for the rigours of 50-over cricket. However, he has now sustained another injury.

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Meanwhile, former skipper Rohit was also at the CoE to assess his hamstring niggle, and he too has been given the go-ahead after an examination. Star batter Virat Kohli is already missing the series owing to a hamstring injury. Apart from Dharamsala, the rubber features games in Lucknow and Chennai on 17 June and 20 June.

The Gautam Gambhir-led team management has started charting out its plans for the ODI team, keeping the 2027 World Cup in mind. Hardik undoubtedly is a vital cog in those plans, but his fitness is proving to be a roadblock.

The Indian team has an optional training session at the IS Bindra Stadium before leaving for Dharamsala on Thursday.

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