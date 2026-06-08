Team India wrapped up the one-off Test against Afghanistan inside three days despite enforcing the follow-on on the visitors in Mullanpur on Monday. After declaring on 564/8 on Day 2, India bowled Afghanistan out for 152 in the first innings, followed by 112 while following on in the final session on Day 3. Debutant Manav Suthar was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings, claiming 6/33. In the second innings, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav bagged seven wickets between them as India registered their biggest-ever win in Test cricket, by an innings and 300 runs.

There was some brief confusion at the end after India secured the win following the fall of Afghanistan's ninth wicket. However, it was later revealed that Sharafuddin Ashraf couldn't bat due to a leg injury. For the unversed, Ashraf was seen limping in pain during the first innings.

In the morning session, Afghanistan were bowled out for 152 in response to India's first-innings 564-8 declared with Suthar returning figures of 6-33.

Afghanistan put up a semblance of fight through Rahmat's 60 before their first innings folded in 58.4 overs.

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna struck first in the morning as he bowled Azmatullah Omarzai for a duck after the batsman inside-edged the ball on to his stumps.

Rahmat then put on a stubborn stand of 24 with Sharafuddin Ashraf, who made 11, to frustrate the Indian bowlers in the first hour of play.

Rahmat raised his sixth Test half-century with a four.

Suthar, 23, a left-arm spinner who impressed on Sunday with three wickets, broke the stand after he had Ashraf trapped lbw.

Suthar then bowled Rahmat for his five-wicket haul, and three balls later he trapped Mohammad Saleem lbw for a duck.

(With PTI Inputs)

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