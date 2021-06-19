With Day 1 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final falling victim to rain, Dinesh Karthik has taken to social media to pass on some good news to fans about the current weather conditions in Southampton. The WTC Final is currently being held at The Ageas Bowl, and the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper shared a photo of the venue and the pitch, and it looks like we could see some cricket action on Day 2 on Saturday. In the photo, the stadium can be seen basking under the sun, unlike Day 1 where much of the areas around the pitch was under covers. Karthik, who is a part of the broadcasting team, also captioned his photo as, "Waking up to the sun #WTCFinal".

According to the weather report, much of the day is expected to remain 'partly sunny'. According to AccuWeather, there could be some rain after 2 PM (Local time) and it could get worse at night.

Fans will be hoping to see some action on Saturday, considering that it is the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship.

Promoted

Karthik's post was also well-received by fans, with many even adding a pinch of salt to it. Here are the reactions:

Koi dekh na raha ho to vo machine leke Pitch par chala do



Maja aa jayega spinners ko — Ravi Desai Champion ICT (@its_DRP) June 19, 2021

Did you crop the clouds ?? — XTC (@__x_t_c__) June 19, 2021

What is that black cloud doing there :( — Adesh Kumar (@adeshskumar) June 19, 2021

Team India came into this game without much match practice. The Indian cricketers were last seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season, which was postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, New Zealand come into this game with plenty of game time, having recently defeated England in a two-match Test series.