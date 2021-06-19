The barmy English weather claimed yet another victim on Friday as Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand was washed out without a ball being bowled. Even the toss didn't take place as it rained pretty much throughout the day, giving little to no chance for play to start on the opening day. While it's expected to rain on all days of the Test, including the reserve day, a slight ray of hope shone through the gloomy weather as the forecast in Southampton showed 'partly sunny' at 6:00 am (local time).

According to the AccuWeather website, it is expected to stay 'partly sunny' for much of the day, but rain could play a part post 2pm (local time) while at night things only get worse -- not a good sign for things to come on Day 3.

The toss should have taken place at 10:00 am local time (02:30 pm IST), with the match getting under way 30 minutes later, but heavy overnight and early morning rain meant the pitch and square at the Hampshire Bowl remained fully covered. Several more downpours hit the ground and it was no surprise when the umpires abandoned play for the day at 2:48 pm (07:18 pm IST).

While a standard Test lasts a maximum of five days, this fixture can be extended into a sixth day should match referee Chris Broad decide that it is the only way to make-up time lost in the game to bad weather.

But former England batsman Broad won't be called on to make such a decision until the fifth day as the match could be over before then in any event.

This fixture, worth $1.6 million to the winners and $800,000 to the runners-up, represents the culmination of a two-year programme of series to crown a champion team in men's Test cricket, with India and New Zealand topping the qualifying table.

(With AFP inputs)