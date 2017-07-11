 
ICC Women's World Cup 19 Jun 17 to 23 Jul 17
Cricket

Women's World Cup, India Vs Australia: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 11 July 2017 20:48 IST

India were on a rampaging run beating England, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka before South Africa disturbed their momentum with a massive 115-run win.

India will be keen to bounce back and take a step towards securing a semifinal spot. © AFP

Their four-match unbeaten streak brought to a halt, India will be keen to bounce back and take a step towards securing a semifinal spot when they take on the mighty Australia in the ICC Women's World Cup on Wednesday. India were on a rampaging run beating England, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka before South Africa disturbed their momentum with a massive 115-run win. Similarly Australia's four-match unbeaten run was stopped by England in the previous game and they would also look to get back to winning ways. Neither of the teams have yet qualified for the semi-finals but Australia are in a better position by virtue of a strong net run-rate. The Aussies lost to England by just three runs, while India were defeated by a huge margin.

When will the India vs Australia Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Australia Women's World Cup match will be played on July 12.

Where will the India vs Australia Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Australia Women's World Cup match will be played at the County Ground, Bristol.

How do I watch India vs Australia Women's World Cup match live?

The India vs Australia Women's World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1+ and Star Sports HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Australia Women's World Cup match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Australia Women's World Cup match will start at 3 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs Australia Women's World Cup match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar.

 

