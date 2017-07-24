 
ICC Women's World Cup 19 Jun 17 to 23 Jul 17
Cricket

Twitter Hails India Women Despite World Cup Final Loss

Updated: 24 July 2017 00:22 IST

India may have lost in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup but social media hailed their brilliant run.

Everyone hailed the brilliant run by the Women In Blue in the ICC Women's World Cup. © AFP

The Indian women's cricket team came very close to winning their maiden World Cup but fell just short at Lord's on Sunday. When England's Anya Shrubsole dismissed Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a duck in the second last over of the final, India's World Cup dreams came to an end. However, Twitter hailed the valiant efforts of the team. Supportive messages poured in from all quarters - politicians, former cricketers, current players and fans. Everyone hailed the brilliant run by the Women In Blue in the tournament and their efforts in the final against England.

India had restricted England to 228/7 but had started their chase losing two quick wickets. However, Punam Raut (86) and Harmanpreet Kaur (51) steadied the innings in the middle overs. Following Punam's departure, India succumbed to the pressure in a high-voltage final match and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Captain Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who had been part of the 2005 team that had reached the final, were hoping to reverse the results this time. But it didn't matter to the fans as they congratulated the team for having done so well in the tournament. 

Highlights
  • India lost to England in the final of Women's World Cup
  • England beat India by nine runs
  • England lifted the World Cup for the fourth time
