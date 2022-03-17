Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail's fiery spell backed by Laura Wolvaardt's blistering knock helped South Africa defeat New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup at Seddon Park on Thursday. Sophie Devine's innings of 93 went in vain as South Africa bowlers Ismail and Khaka scalped three wickets respectively that bowled out New Zealand on 228.

Chasing 229, South Africa had a quick start but opener Lizelle Lee was run out in the fifth over with 25 runs on the board. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits then steadied the ship for the second wicket. They mixed caution with aggression perfectly to ensure that there was no further damage. But later Brits was sent back to the pavilion by Amelia Kerr on 18 runs.

At the halfway stage, South Africa were 105/2, needing 124 more runs for victory. Skipper Sune Luus took her side to the 150-run mark with Wolvaardt. Laura Wolvaardt smashed a brilliant 50, her 3rd in a row. Their partnership was broken in the 35th over by Amelia Kerr as Wolvaardt got dismissed after scoring 67 runs.

Mignon du Preez joined the skipper but she was sent back by Kerr after scoring one run. Luus smashed a crucial fifty in 38th over. Luus departed soon after reaching her fifty as Hannah Rowe gave her side a big breakthrough in the 40th over.

Later, Marizanne Kapp ensured that there was no further damage. She kept on thrashing the New Zealand bowlers and brought her side home with two wickets and their fourth consecutive win in the ongoing tournament.

Earlier hosts failed to register a big score against a disciplined South African attack. An excellent innings of 93 from Sophie Devine has helped New Zealand post a decent total in the match against South Africa.

Devine's 101-ball innings included 12 fours and one massive six, as her partnership with Amelia Kerr (42) and Maddy Green (30) formed the backbone of the New Zealand innings. Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka did not allow the hosts to settle or accelerate their innings.

Brief score: New Zealand 228 all out (Sophie Devine 93, Amelia Kerr 42; Shabnim Ismail 3/27) South Africa 229/8 (Laura Wolvaardt 67, Sune Luus 51; Amelia Kerr 3/50).