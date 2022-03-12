India batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur on Saturday stitched India's biggest partnership in Women's World Cup. The pair achieved the feat during the ongoing match against West Indies at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday. Mandhana and Harmanpreet added 184 runs for the fourth wicket, which took them past the duo of Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut, who had previously held the record. Kamini and Raut had stitched 175 runs, also against the West Indies, during the 2013 Women's World Cup in India.

Today's 184-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur against West Indies is the highest for India in Women's World Cup history 👏#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/KWW1draVDp — ICC (@ICC) March 12, 2022

Mandhana and Harmanpreet scored centuries as India recovered after losing three wickets in quick succession to post a total of 317 for eight in 50 overs.

Mandhana hit a 119-ball 123 while Harmanpreet scored a 107-ball 109.

Opting to bat first, opener Yastika Bhatia helped India make a fast start in Hamilton. Bhatia smashed 31 off just 21 deliveries before departing. Shakera Selman made the breakthrough in the 7th over.

Indian skipper Mithali Raj (5) fell shortly after as India were reduced to 58/2 in the 10th over. Deepti Sharma was then removed by experienced Anisa Mohammed in the 14th over.

With India in a spot of bother, the other Indian opener Smriti Mandhana applied caution as she stitched a crucial partnership with the experienced middle-order batter Harmanpreet Kaur. India reached 125 for three at the 25-over mark of their innings.

In the 33rd over, the duo reached a century partnership as they smashed the WI bowlers all over the Seddon Park. Mandhana soon got to her second successive ton against the West Indies in the World Cup in the 40th over.

Shamilia Connell broke the dangerous-looking partnership between the Indians as she sent centurion Mandhana back to the pavilion in 43rd over. With the Indian opener gone, Harmanpreet upped the ante as she reached her ton in the 47th over. In the same over Richa Ghosh departed after getting run out.

India failed to finish on high as Pooja Vastrakar, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Jhulan Goswami were removed in the last three overs of the match.

(With PTI Inputs)