Australia registered a comprehensive 141-run win over arch-rivals New Zealand at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in Wellington on Sunday. In a dominant performance, the record six-time world champions defended 269/8 as they bowled their opponents out for just 128 at Basin Reserve. There were two spectacular catches taken during the game, which caught the attention of cricket fans. The first was by New Zealand's Maddy Green, who ran to her left from long on and took an acrobatic catch to dismiss Australia's Ellyse Perry off the bowling of Lea Tahuhu.

Watch Maddy Green's catch here:

Later in the game, New Zealand's Amelia Kerr edged a Darcie Brown delivery towards the slip cordon.

Australia's Beth Mooney dived to her right to take a low, one-handed catch.

Watch Beth Mooney's catch below:

Meanwhile, there were strong contributions from nearly every member of Meg Lanning's powerful side, with Perry (68) and Tahlia McGrath (57) scoring valuable half-centuries and the returning Ashleigh Gardner (48* from just 18 balls) adding the finishing touches on a late Australian flurry with the bat.

But it was with the ball that the Australians really shone, as teenager Brown (3/22) ripped through the New Zealand top-order and Amanda-Jade Wellington (2/34) and Gardner (2/15) put the polish on an impressive team performance.

The result sees Australia regain their place at the top of tournament standings with three wins from as many matches, while New Zealand drop to fourth and remain in a battle to reach the semi-finals.

Brief scores: Australia 269/8 (Ellyse Perry 68, Tahlia McGrath 57; Lea Tahuhu 3-53) vs New Zealand 128/10 (Amy Satterthwaite 44, Lea Tahuhu 23; Darcie Brown 3-22).

(With ANI inputs)