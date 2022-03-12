Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Saturday broke the record for most wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup. Jhulan achieved the feat during the match against the West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton. She dismissed Anisa Mohammed to achieve the feat. With her first wicket of the game on Saturday, Jhulan took her tally of World Cup wickets to 40, overtaking the 34-year record of 39 wickets by former Australia cricketer Lyn Fullston. This was Jhulan's 31st match in the Women's World Cup. The 39-year-old pacer is currently representing India in her fifth Women's ODI World Cup, having previously played in the tournament in the 2005, 2009, 2013 and 2017 editions as well.

On Saturday, India defeated West Indies by 155 runs to register their second win of the tournament.

After opting to bat first, India recovered from a few early blows to post a total of 317 for eight in 50 overs.

Smriti Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet Kaur (109) hit centuries and laid the foundation of India's dominant win.

With India reeling at 76 for three at one stage, the pair added 184 runs for the fourth wicket to take India across the 300-run mark.

In reply, West Indies got off to a flying start as Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews added 100 runs for the first wicket.

However, Sneh Rana struck twice in quick succession to put India back into the contest.

West Indies then continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 162.

For India, Sneh Rana took three wickets while Meghna Rana also picked up two wickets.