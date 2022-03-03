ICC Women's World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Live Score Updates:The New Zealand Women's cricket team will kick-start the much-awaited ICC Women's World Cup 2022 with their opening match against West Indies Women at the Bay Oval In Mount Maunganui. The Sophie Devine-led side will bank on the likes of Amelia Kerr, who has been in incredible touch off late. For West Indies Women, Stafanie Taylor, Deandnra Dottin and Hayley Matthews will hold key if they are to pose a threat to the hosts in the openers of the mega event. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Squads:

West Indies Women:Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Kycia Knight(w), Stafanie Taylor(c), Hayley Matthews, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Anisa Mohammed, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Cherry Ann Fraser

New Zealand Women: Sophie Devine(c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin(w), Lea Tahuhu, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Georgia Plimmer, Frances Mackay

