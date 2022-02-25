ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Full Schedule, Date, Timings, Venues
Ahead of the start of the tournament, here is the full schedule of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup
- ICC Women's World Cup is set to get underway in New Zealand next month
- The tournament will be hosted in six cities across New Zealand
- The tournament opener will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui
The 2022 ICC Women's World Cup is set to get underway in New Zealand next month. The tournament will be hosted in six cities -- Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington. The tournament opener will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga on Friday, March 4. Meanwhile, the final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3. Team India, on the other hand, will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6 at Bay Oval.
New Zealand vs West Indies (6.30 am), March 4, Tauranga
Bangladesh vs South Africa (2.30 am), March 5, Dunedin
Australia vs England (6.30 am), March 5, Hamilton
Pakistan vs India (6.30 am), March 6, Tauranga
New Zealand vs Bangladesh (2.30 am), March 7, Dunedin
Australia vs Pakistan (6.30 am), March 8, Tauranga
West Indies vs England (2.30 am), March 9, Dunedin
India vs New Zealand (6.30 am), March 10, Hamilton
Pakistan vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 11, Tauranga
India vs West Indies ( 6.30 am), March 12, Hamilton
New Zealand vs Australia (2.30 am), March 13, Wellington
South Africa vs England (6.30 am), March 14, Tauranga
Pakistan vs Bangladesh (2.30 am), March 14, Hamilton
Australia vs West Indies (6.30 am), Match 15, Tauranga
India vs England (6.30 am), March 16, Wellington
New Zealand vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 17, Hamilton
Bangladesh vs West Indies (2.30 am), March 18, Tauranga
India vs Australia (6.30 am), March 19, Auckland
New Zealand vs England (2.30 am), March 20, Auckland
West Indies vs Pakistan (6.30 am), March 21, Hamilton
India vs Bangladesh (6.30 am), March 22, Hamilton
South Africa vs West Indies (2.30 am), March 24, Wellington
England vs Pakistan (6.30 am), March 24, Wellington
Bangladesh vs Australia (2.30 am), March 25, Christchurch
New Zealand vs Pakistan (2.30 am), March 26, Wellington
England vs Bangladesh (2.30 am), March 27, Christchurch
India vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 27, Wellington
Semi-Final 1 (2.30 am), March 30, Christchurch
Semi-Final 2 (6.30 am), March 31, Wellington
Final (6.30 am), April 3, Christchurch