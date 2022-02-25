The 2022 ICC Women's World Cup is set to get underway in New Zealand next month. The tournament will be hosted in six cities -- Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Wellington. The tournament opener will be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Tauranga on Friday, March 4. Meanwhile, the final will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on April 3. Team India, on the other hand, will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on March 6 at Bay Oval.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, here is the full schedule of the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup:

New Zealand vs West Indies (6.30 am), March 4, Tauranga

Bangladesh vs South Africa (2.30 am), March 5, Dunedin

Australia vs England (6.30 am), March 5, Hamilton

Pakistan vs India (6.30 am), March 6, Tauranga

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (2.30 am), March 7, Dunedin

Australia vs Pakistan (6.30 am), March 8, Tauranga

West Indies vs England (2.30 am), March 9, Dunedin

India vs New Zealand (6.30 am), March 10, Hamilton

Pakistan vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 11, Tauranga

India vs West Indies ( 6.30 am), March 12, Hamilton

New Zealand vs Australia (2.30 am), March 13, Wellington

South Africa vs England (6.30 am), March 14, Tauranga

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (2.30 am), March 14, Hamilton

Australia vs West Indies (6.30 am), Match 15, Tauranga

India vs England (6.30 am), March 16, Wellington

New Zealand vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 17, Hamilton

Bangladesh vs West Indies (2.30 am), March 18, Tauranga

India vs Australia (6.30 am), March 19, Auckland

New Zealand vs England (2.30 am), March 20, Auckland

West Indies vs Pakistan (6.30 am), March 21, Hamilton

India vs Bangladesh (6.30 am), March 22, Hamilton

South Africa vs West Indies (2.30 am), March 24, Wellington

England vs Pakistan (6.30 am), March 24, Wellington

Bangladesh vs Australia (2.30 am), March 25, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Pakistan (2.30 am), March 26, Wellington

England vs Bangladesh (2.30 am), March 27, Christchurch

India vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 27, Wellington

Semi-Final 1 (2.30 am), March 30, Christchurch

Semi-Final 2 (6.30 am), March 31, Wellington

Final (6.30 am), April 3, Christchurch