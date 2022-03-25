Story ProgressBack to home
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, New Zealand vs Pakistan: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Live Score: New Zealand face Pakistan in their league stage fixture at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.
Women's World Cup Live: New Zealand take on Pakistan in Christchurch.© AFP
New Zealand face Pakistan in their league stage fixture of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Saturday. Despite losing four of their last six games, New Zealand still have a chance of reaching the semifinals and will need to win against Pakistan by a huge margin. Also, England and India need to lose their final league matches for New Zealand. Meanwhile, Pakistan are out of contention and have lost five of their last six games. The White Ferns are currently sixth in the standings and Pakistan are bottom. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
We are into the last stages of the group stage of the World Cup with just the three games left. This game between Pakistan and New Zealand is of the least importance. Pakistan have no chance of qualifying and the hosts do but a lot of their chances depends on the games of England and India. New Zealand though will have to do their part and that is beat Pakistan by a heavy margin. They then have to hope both India and England lose to their respective opponents. However, the chances of New Zealand qualifying is still very low even if the results fall in their favor as their NRR is quite poort. Nevertheless though, the Kiwis would want to end the tournament on a high and they will be heavy favourites heading into this game. The hosts have been a tad unlucky in this torunament as they have ended up on the losing side in close encoutners but to end with a win will probably make them feel a little better. Pakistan on the other hand, will be wanting to avoid the wooden spoon. For that too happen, they will also be reliant on the result between Bangladesh and England. They too though will be wanting to end their tournament with a win but they will have to play out of their skins if they are to do so. Can Pakistan upset the odds?