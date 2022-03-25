New Zealand face Pakistan in their league stage fixture of the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on Saturday. Despite losing four of their last six games, New Zealand still have a chance of reaching the semifinals and will need to win against Pakistan by a huge margin. Also, England and India need to lose their final league matches for New Zealand. Meanwhile, Pakistan are out of contention and have lost five of their last six games. The White Ferns are currently sixth in the standings and Pakistan are bottom. (LIVE SCORECARD)

