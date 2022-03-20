Story ProgressBack to home
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, New Zealand vs England: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Live, NZ-W vs ENG-W: New Zealand face England in their upcoming league stage fixture on Sunday, in Auckland.
Women's World Cup Live: New Zealand face England in their league stage fixture.© AFP
New Zealand face England in their upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup league stage fixture at the Eden Park in Auckland. Captained by Heather Knight, England have lost their first three matches and then defeated India in their fourth fixture. England are also currently sixth in the table with two points. Meanwhile, New Zealand are fifth in the table with four points from five games. They lost their previous match to South Africa. (Live Scoreboard)
New Zealand vs England, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, League Stage Fixture, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates, Eden Park, Auckland
Match 19, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2022, Mar 20, 2022
Match Yet To Begin
NZ-W
EN-W
Eden Park, Auckland
NZ-W vs ENG-W, Women's World Cup, Live
New Zealand Women versus England Women - It's a virtual knockout! These two teams have experienced an inconsistent run in this edition and have arrived at a point where they have to either perform or perish! No middle way here. Bangladesh Women nearly did a favour on them last Friday and had they upset West Indies Women, the table would have been more generous to the current champions and the host nation. Currently, out of the four most desired spots on the table, two appear to be almost sealed and it's a fight for the remaining two with West Indies having a slender advantage. So, who holds the aces for this match? On one hand, you've England Women, battered and bruised after their first three close losses but a thumping win over India Women has brought a new lease of life to their campaign. On another hand, there's New Zealand Women, treading on thin ice after consecutive losses and that has put their title ambitions in serious jeopardy. One victory and all the issues related to catching, ground fielding, insipid batting and inconsistent bowling seemed to have evaporated for England. There was never a doubt on their quality and it was more about the execution of the skills on the field. Heather Knight trusted her girls and they have finally delivered. Onward and upward will be on their agenda now. The White Ferns are grappling with a tough situation related to their batting. It was a collapse of epic proportions for them against South Africa Women, losing the last 6 wickets for just 30 runs, and they're becoming habitual offenders now. Something similar happened during the recently concluded bilateral series against India Women as well and they will have to address this problem if they want to keep dreaming about lifting the World Cup trophy in front of their home fans. The way they fought with the ball in the last match was a big positive and Sophie Devine would wish for a complete team effort in this do-or-die game. Rain could be a factor in this match as the forecast is not too promising and that's another situation to counter for these two teams battling for survival. It's too risky to predict a winner here but one thing that's safe to predict is a crackerjack of a contest.