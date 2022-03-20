New Zealand face England in their upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup league stage fixture at the Eden Park in Auckland. Captained by Heather Knight, England have lost their first three matches and then defeated India in their fourth fixture. England are also currently sixth in the table with two points. Meanwhile, New Zealand are fifth in the table with four points from five games. They lost their previous match to South Africa. (Live Scoreboard)

