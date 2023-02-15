A Bangladesh player at the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa was reportedly approached for spot-fixing. According to a report in the ESPNcricinfo, the player has informed the authorities about it, as per the anti-corruption code of conduct. The media house stated that Dhaka-based Jamuna TV released an audio conversation which allegedly took place between two Bangladesh players -- one of whom is with the team in South Africa for the mega-event, while the other is in Bangladesh, allegedly working as a communication channel between the player and another person.

As per the report, the player in Bangladesh was heard trying to convince the player with the team in T20 World Cup to indulge in spot-fixing. The later reportedly denies the offer and later informs ICC's ACU about it.

Reacting to the audio conversation that was allegedly about a spot-fixing approach, Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that the board could not start investigation on the basis of a news report. He, however, stated that the players of Bangladesh are well aware of what they should do when such approaches are made.

"The ICC's anti-corruption unit looks after these matters. Our players are aware of their dos and don'ts. If there's been an approach, they know that they have to inform the ICC ACU according to the event's protocol. It is not a matter for the BCB's investigation. We cannot react or talk about a news report. It is very sensitive in nature," BCB's chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury told ESPNcricinfo.

Bangladesh women's cricket team has been put into Group A of T20 World Cup alongside Australia, Sri lanka, South Africa and New Zealand.

Bangladesh lost their tournament opener by 7 wickets to Sri lanka before suffering an 8-wicket loss to Australia in their next game.

