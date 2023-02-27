Australia lifted their third consecutive Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday after defeating South Africa in the summit clash. With this win, the Meg Lanning-led side extended their title tally to six. However, it was a heartbreak for South Africa as they failed to lift their maiden Women's T20 World Cup trophy. The hosts fell short by 19 runs in the final clash but for wicketkeeper-batter Sinalo Jafta, playing in the final of Women's T20 World Cup was a memorable experience as she paved her way back into the national team after fighting alcohol addiction.

During the post-match interaction, Jafta revealed that she came back from the rehabilitation center, two months ago and worked hard before making a comeback.

“Two months ago, I came out of rehab. I've got God to thank for my sobriety, and the team have been so supportive. I came out on December 8, and for me to get fit, to play… hectic. What a journey. The person you get on the field is someone who gets on their knees every day. I am not in control of anything. God is always in control. Social media, it doesn't support you. You have a really tough day and people just bullet you. That sent me over the edge. It just wouldn't stop. I remember coming back from the Commonwealth Games [in August] and everything just broke. I lost who I was.” Jafta was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

“My mom [Lumka Jafta] was one of the people who supported me through it, and the team doctor and the management gave me two months' medical leave. I was in treatment for 56 days. I learnt the best about myself. People are allowed to have their opinions but it doesn't define who I am," she added.

Jafta also revealed that she had made up her mind about quitting the sport but she is thankful that she took the treatment and now has a career in front of her.

“I was walking away from cricket. October 7 is when I made the decision I was going to go into treatment. I was done. I felt like I had nothing left to give. I was 27. I was done. Now, as a 28-year-old, I've got my career ahead of me. The fact that I can say I have a career ahead of me.”

”I am going to wear this (her runners-up medal), I am going to go to bed with it, I am going to shower with it. Because this wasn't even possible for me. This is my gold for now," she added.

Coming to the match, riding on Beth Mooney's unbeaten 74 off 53 balls, Australia first posted a competitive 156 for 6 and then restricted the home team to 137 for 6.

Mooney's knock proved to be the deciding factor as she single-handedly carried the Australian innings with nine boundaries and one hit over the fence.

Chasing, opener Laura Wolvaardt (61 off 48 balls) played a valiant lone hand while wickets kept tumbling at the other end for the hosts.

Wolvaardt hit five boundaries and three huge sixes during her knock.

(With PTI Inputs)

