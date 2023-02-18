The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India eye a place in the knockout stage of the Women's T20 World Cup, but face a stern test at the expense of a dominant England side in their third Group B match, on Friday. With two wins from as many outings, a win would effectively take India into the knock-out stage of the Women's T20 World Cup. With India's top-order yet to fire on all cylinders, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has stepped up with crucial contributions in both games, while Jemimah Rodrigues has also looked lively.

The focus, however, will be on the form of Smriti Mandhana, who had missed the opening game against Pakistan and failed to impress in the next match against the West Indies.

Here is what we think could be India's playing XI for match against England -

Smriti Mandhana: After missing the game against Pakistan, India's vice-captain returned to the playing XI during the team's win over West Indies earlier this week. However, she was dismissed for 10, and will hope for a better show this time around.

Shafali Verma: With knocks of 33 and 28, India's U19 T20 World Cup-winning captain is yet to hit the ground running. She will hope to give India a good start against England.

Jemimah Rodrigues: After hitting an unbeaten 53 against Pakistan, Jemimash failed to replicate her heroics against West Indies. She will be in the spotlight against England on Saturday.

Harmanpreet Kaur: The Indian skipper played well during her 33-run knock against West Indies, but failed to stay in the middle till the end. She would be eager to register a big score in upcoming games.

Richa Ghosh: Following knocks of 31 and 44, Richa Ghosh has been India's top-performer so far in the batting department. She will look to carry the momentum in the coming matches.

Devika Vaidya: The all-rounder, who replaced Harleen Deol in the playing XI in the previous match, conceded 16 runs in two overs, and played just one ball. However, she is likely to keep her place in the team.

Pooja Vastrakar: The 23-year-old bowling all-rounder had scalped one wicket while giving away 21 runs in four overs against West Indies. She has an impressive economy of 5.25 in T20Is.

Deepti Sharma: After a disappointing show in the opening game against Pakistan, Deepti made a strong comeback with figures of 3/15 in the previous match. She was named 'Player of the Match' for her efforts.

Radha Yadav: After returning figures of 2 for 21 against Pakistan, Radha bowled just one over and conceded eight runs. She is likely to keep her place in the team.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: The 31-year-old has conceded 61 runs across both games, and has also failed to take a wicket. However, the management is likely to back her for one more game.

Renuka Singh: The right-arm pacer, who is famous for swing bowling, returned figures of 1/22 against West Indies. She will look to increase her wickets tally in the next match.

