Australia added a new feather to their cap on Sunday as the Meg Lanning-side lifted their sixth Women's T20 World Cup title after defeating South Africa in the summit clash on Sunday. This was Australia's third title on the trot and Meg Lanning's fifth ICC trophy as a captain. Opting to bat first, Australia posted a total of 156/6 in 20 overs after Beth Mooney plays an unbeaten knock of 74 off 53 balls. Later, South Africa fell short of 19 runs despite a powerful knock of 61 off 48 balls by Laura Wolvaardt. As Australia created a new record in Cape Town, fans took to Twitter to congratulate the team on their spectacular win.

6th Title it is for the Aussies in #T20WorldCup



Their dominance is unmatched!



SA did put up a fight #AUSvsSA #T20WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/agCckayv4T — Shreyas Srinivasan (@ShreyasS_) February 26, 2023

I am proud to be a fan of the most dominant Sports Team in the World @AusWomenCricket #AUSvsSA #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/am3YQkknpb — Cricket Fan in Toronto (@HabsFanInTO) February 26, 2023

Aus womens team when it comes to winning World cups #AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/sDfmk0s5x2 — ً (@SarcasticCowboy) February 26, 2023

Australia won their 6th Women's T20 World Cup.



The greatest team ever. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 26, 2023

Coming to the match, riding on Beth Mooney's unbeaten 74 off 53 balls, Australia first posted a competitive 156 for 6 and then restricted the home team to 137 for 6.

Mooney's knock proved to be the deciding factor as she single-handedly carried the Australian innings with nine boundaries and one hit over the fence.

Chasing, opener Laura Wolvaardt (61 off 48 balls) played a valiant lone hand while wickets kept tumbling at the other end for the hosts.

Wolvaardt hit five boundaries and three huge sixes during her knock.

(With PTI Inputs)

