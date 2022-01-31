Story ProgressBack to home
ICC U-19 World Cup: Nishant Sindhu Recovers From Covid-19, Entire India Squad Fit For Semifinal vs Australia, Says Report
ICC U-19 World Cup: Nishant Sindhu had tested positive for Covid-19 after the final league match vs Uganda. He has reportedly recovered and the entire Indian squad is available for the semifinal vs Australia.
U-19 World Cup: India's Nishant Sindhu has reportedly tested negative for Covid-19.© Instagram
India U-19 cricketer Nishant Sindhu has recovered from COVID-19 and will be available for selection for the all-important semifinal against Australia in the U-19 World Cup on Wednesday. The development means that all squad members are available for the crucial game. Sindhu had led the side in two league games in the absence of Yash Dhull who had tested positive along with four team members before the game against Ireland. Sindhu tested positive after the final league against Uganda.
"All are available for selection for the Australia game. Sindhu has tested negative," an ICC source told PTI.
Record four-time champions India had beaten Australia in the warm-up game ahead of their tournament opener against South Africa.
