ICC Under-19 World Cup 13 Jan 18 to 03 Feb 18

Shubman Gill Has Always Been a Dedicated Cricketer, Says Father

Updated: 30 January 2018 13:02 IST

The 18-year-old Gill scored 102 not out to help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 203 runs in the U-19 World Cup semifinal match in Christchurch.

Shubman Gill has scored 4 consecutive half-centuries in the ICC U-19 World Cup. © ICC

India U-19 player Shubman Gill's father is elated at the performance of his son in the ongoing World Cup in New Zealand, saying the youngster has always been a dedicated cricketer. The 18-year-old Gill scored 102 not out to help India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 203 runs in the U-19 World Cup semifinal match in Christchurch on Tuesday. "Shubman has always been dedicated to the game of cricket. I am very happy and proud of my son's performance in the ongoing World Cup," Gill's father Lakhwinder Singh said.

"We are elated with his century in today's match against Pakistan and defeating the Pakistani team," he said.

Asked when Gill showed his inclination towards cricket, Lakhwinder said he had always been passionate about the game since the age of three.

"Shubman never liked any other toy. He always loved playing with the bat and ball. He used to play with cricket bat and ball even during going to bed," he said.

Gill's family belongs to a village in Fazilka in Punjab .

"We fully supported him for achieving his dream to become a cricketer. We dedicated 15 years on him to enable him become a world class cricketer. We even left our work and skipped several family functions including marriage ceremonies of our relatives so we could dedicate as much time as we could on him," said Lakhwinder who is now based at Mohali.

Gill, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.8 crore in the Indian Premier League players' auction, is the team's leading scorer with 341 runs.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India U19 Shubman Gill ICC Under-19 World Cup Cricket
Highlights
  • Shubman scored an unbeaten hundred against Pakistan
  • Shubman scored his fourth consecutive fifty
  • India beat Pakistan by 203 runs in the semi-final
