India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, ICC U19 World Cup Semi-final: India Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Live Score, India vs Pakistan: The semi-final match is being played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

An upbeat India face arch-rivals Pakistan in the second semifinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup on Tuesday. Three-time champions India have played four matches in the tournament so far, winning all four matches in emphatic fashion including the quarterfinal against Bangladesh. For two-time winners Pakistan, it has not been smooth sailing in the quadrennial event. They lost their tournament opener to Afghanistan before winning three in a row. However, their last two results were narrow three wickets wins against Sri Lanka and South Africa. Pakistan's bowling, led by left-arm pace sensation Shaheen Afridi, has done the job for the team but batting has been far from convincing.

Ali Zaryab Asif did bulk of the scoring in the middle-order, rescuing the side from tight situations twice. He hit 59 against Sri Lanka and followed it up with a 74 against South Africa in the quarterfinal.

It's time that others chip in and Indian pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi would look to exploit that weakness in the opposition camp.

02:55 IST: We are moments away from the first delivery to be bowled.

02:55 IST: Both teams along with the match officials walk towards the field of play. Proud moment for both the teams as their respective National Anthems are being played.

02:46 IST: Here's the list of both the squads

INDIA U-19 XI: P Shaw, M Kalra, S Gill, H Desai, R Parag, A Sharma, A Roy, K Nagarkoti, S Mavi, S Singh, I Porel

PAKISTAN U-19 XI: M Alam, I Shah, R Nazir, A Zaryab, M Taha, A Alam, S Khan, H Khan, M Musa, S Afridi, A Iqbal

02:35 IST: India U-19 captain Prithvi Shaw wins toss, elects to bat first against Pakistan U-19 team in the semi-final match

India have won the toss and bat first in their #U19CWC semi-final against Pakistan! #PAKvIND LIVE https://t.co/aTD1zG1zCU pic.twitter.com/JmgOdIbsZe — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 29, 2018

02:18 IST: We are 40 minutes away from the anticipated semi-final clash.

01:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the semi-final match between India under-19 and Pakistan under-19 team in the Under-19 World Cup