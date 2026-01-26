England registered a dominant win over Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka secured a close win over Afghanistan in their Super 6 stage matches at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. Bangladesh were bundled out for just 136 runs in 38.1 overs after a fantastic bowling performance by England. Sebastian Morgan (3/28) was the best bowler for England, whereas Ralphie Albert (2/15), and Manny Lumsden (2/18) scalped two wickets apiece. Alex Green (1/16), Farhan Ahmed (1/40), and James Minto (1/17) took one wicket apiece.

For Bangladesh, Rifat Beg (31 off 36 balls, four boundaries), captain Azizul Hakim Tamim (20 off 46 balls) and wicketkeeper batter Md Abdullah (25 off 34 balls, one four) played fighting knocks for their side.

Chasing an easy target, England reached the total in just 24.1 overs with captain Thomas Rew (59* off 50 deliveries, five boundaries and two maximums) played match-winning knock. England won the match by seven wickets, and Thomas Rew was named Player of the Match.

In the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek, Sri Lanka won by four wickets.

Batting first, opener Osman Sadat played a fighting knock of 61 off 107 balls, with three fours. Aziz Mia Khil made 43 off 58 deliveries, five boundaries, as Afghanistan were all out for 193 in 49.5 overs.

For Sri Lanka, Kugathas Mathulan (2/62) and Viran Chamuditha (2/20) took two wickets. Sethmika Seneviratne (1/31), Rasith Nimsara (1/44), and Chamika Heentigala (1/19) were also among the wicket-takers.

Chasing 194, Sri Lanka reached the target in 46.5 overs. Opener Dimantha Mahavithana (37 off 58 balls, with four boundaries), Senuja Wekunagoda (43 off 79 balls, with five fours) and Dulnith Sigera (30 off 45 balls, two fours and as many sixes) played fighting knocks for Sri Lanka in their four-wicket victory.

For Afghanistan, Abdul Aziz (1/38), Wahid Zadran (1/29), Nooristani (1/47), Khatir Stanikzai (1/29) and Rohullah Arab (2/23) were among the wicket-takers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)