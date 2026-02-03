Defending champion Australia are out of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 after a 27-run defeat against arch-rivals England in the high-voltage semifinal at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday. Australia skipper Oliver Peake's fighting hundred went in vain as the team chased a competitive target of 278 runs. This is the third time England has qualified for the U19 World Cup final, after 2022 (runners-up) and 1998 (winners). Australia, who are the defending champions, were bundled out for 250 runs in 47.3 overs as they fell short of the target.

Apart from skipper Oliver Peake, none of the Australian batters crossed the 50-run mark. Peake, who struggled with cramps during the later half of his innings, made 100 off 88 deliveries, which included 10 fours and one six.

Opener Nitesh Samuel scored 47 off 83 balls with three fours and one six. Aryan Sharma made 34 runs off 23 balls, with six boundaries. Apart from these three batters, the rest of the Australian batters struggled against a competitive England attack, and the defending champion lost by 27 runs.

It was a comprehensive bowling performance by England, with Sebastian Morgan (2/33), James Minto (2/30), Manny Lumsden (2/55), and Ralphine Albert (2/45) taking two wickets apiece.

Alex French (1/36) and Farhan Ahmed (1/45) took one wicket each.

Earlier, England made 277/7 after batting first. England U19 captain Thomas Rew led his team with a big knock of 110 runs. He completed his ton with a single in the 39th over. His knock included 14 fours and one six.

Ben Mayes joined Moores at the crease and added 50-plus runs for the second wicket before Aryan Sharma caught Moores in front of the wicket. He made 25 off 33 balls. Mayes followed him in the next over and departed after making 24 off 33 balls. Hayden Schiller bowled him with a beautiful delivery.

Captain Rew and Caleb Falconer (40 off 53 balls) added 135 runs for the fourth wicket and kept the scoreboard moving. Naden Cooray broke the partnership in the 36th over. Falconer's knock included four boundaries.

Australian bowlers bowled tight overs in the death to restrict England to 277 runs. Ahmed made an unbeaten 28 off 26 balls. Among the full members, India have won the World Cup on a record five occasions, while Australia have won four times, Pakistan twice, and Bangladesh, England, South Africa and the West Indies once each.

India will take on a spirited Afghanistan in the second semifinal in Harare on February 4. The winner will play England in the finals of the U19 World Cup.

