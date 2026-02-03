Australia vs England, U19 World Cup 2026: Live Cricket Score: England Suffer Early Blow vs Australia
Australia vs England, U19 World Cup Live Updates: A spot in the final is at stake as Australia and England square off in the first semi-final.
Australia vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Score Updates: The first semi-final of the 2026 ICC U19 World Cup gets underway at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Defending champions Australia take on a dominant England side, with both teams entering the knockout stage undefeated. Australia's clinical run has been anchored by the prolific form of opener Nitesh Samuel and captain Oliver Peake, supported by a fearsome bowling attack that recently dismantled the likes of Sri Lanka and South Africa. However, they face their sternest test yet in an England lineup that boasts the tournament's leading run-scorer, Ben Mayes, and a lethal strike bowler in Manny Lumsden, whose discipline helped England sweep through a tough Super Six group. (LIVE Scorecard)
Australia vs England, U19 World Cup Semis
No run.
2 runs.
Wide! Shorter and down leg, Moores fails to get it away.
Flighted delivery, full and on middle, worked to the fielder at a catching mid-wicket.
Pushed through from around the wicket, on a length. Mayes knocks it off the back foot to long on for a single.
Early look at spin as Oliver Peake has called Aryan Sharma into the attack ahead of Hayden Schiller.
From around the wicket now, fuller and on middle. Joe eases it with a straight bat to mid on.
Shouts of 'catch'! On a back of a length, at the hips. Moores shovels it uppishly but well wide of the square fielder to his left. It goes behind square for a couple of runs.
Pushed across the left-hander. Moores stands tall and punches it to point.
Swinging back into the pads, on a length, Joe flicks it a bit uppishly in front of square leg.
Nipping away a touch, on a hard length, outside off. Ben steers it to deep third and turns the strike over.
FOUR! Hit with real authority! Byrom goes short but fails to get it high enough to trouble the batter. It comes at waist height, around off. Ben smacks the pull in front of square for a boundary.
Full and straight, pushed to mid on by Moores.
A direct hit would have been close! Bowled from slightly wide of the crease, fuller and on off, Moores drives it in front of mid off. A bit of yes and no before Mayes is sent back. Luckily for Ben, the throw from the mid off fielder did not hit the stumps. Mayes was struggling to get back.
Not that wide for the cut, on a short of a length. Moores flays at it but is beaten for pace.
In and around off, on a length, this is punched between mid off and cover for a single.
Low full toss, swinging in at the pads. Moores misses out on the glance. An optimistic shout for LBW but even the impact seemed outside leg. Given as runs, so looks like Joe got some bat on it.
Sliding onto the pads, on a good length. Joe works it to mid-wicket.
Another ball that swings away, on a nagging length. Mayes gets closer to the line and punches it to cover.
Going away, on a good length. Mayes shoulders arms.