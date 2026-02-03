Australia vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Live Score Updates: The first semi-final of the 2026 ICC U19 World Cup gets underway at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Defending champions Australia take on a dominant England side, with both teams entering the knockout stage undefeated. Australia's clinical run has been anchored by the prolific form of opener Nitesh Samuel and captain Oliver Peake, supported by a fearsome bowling attack that recently dismantled the likes of Sri Lanka and South Africa. However, they face their sternest test yet in an England lineup that boasts the tournament's leading run-scorer, Ben Mayes, and a lethal strike bowler in Manny Lumsden, whose discipline helped England sweep through a tough Super Six group. (LIVE Scorecard)