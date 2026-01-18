Afghanistan began their ICC U19 World Cup 2026 campaign with a magnificent 28-un victory over South Africa on Friday in Windhoek. After being asked to bat first, Afghanistan posted a strong total of 266/8 in 50 overs, courtesy of impressive knocks from Faisal Shinozada (81) and Khalid Ahmadzai (74). In response, South Africa put up a determined fight but were eventually bowled out for 238. Along with the team's superb all-round performance, Afghanistan captain Mahboob Khan also grabbed attention by recreating MS Dhoni's iconic stumping style.

In the 14th over of South Africa's chase, Mahboob ran out his counterpart, Muhammed Bulbulia, in a moment that reminded fans of the former India skipper. Bulbulia attempted a shot off Wahidullah Zadran, but the ball failed to connect with his bat. While Zadran appealed for LBW-an appeal the on-field umpire denied-Mahboob collected the ball behind the stumps, swiftly dislodged the bails, and appealed for a run-out.

The third umpire confirmed that Bulbulia's foot was in the air when the ball struck the stumps, leaving the South Africa captain dismissed for 17 runs.

Afghanistan U19 captain Mahboob Khan did a Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the game against South Africa today. That was a great Job. #U19WorldCup2026 pic.twitter.com/MX7j400JeD — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) January 16, 2026

For context, MS Dhoni executed a similar stumping during the 2016 T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh. On a wide delivery from Suresh Raina, batter Sabbir Rahman stepped out of his crease.

Dhoni gathered the ball and removed the bails in one motion. Although the appeal initially appeared routine, replays revealed Rahman's foot was airborne for a fraction of a second-enough for Dhoni to effect what is still remembered as one of the most iconic stumpings in cricket history.

Looking ahead in the U19 World Cup, Afghanistan will face the West Indies on Sunday, while South Africa will take on Tanzania on Monday.