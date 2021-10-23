Scotland qualified for the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup after topping Group B in Round 1 of the showpiece event. They started their campaign with a huge win over Bangladesh and then defeated Papua New Guinea and Oman. After their win against Oman in the last Group B game, left-arm spinner Mark Watt, who has taken three wickets in three games at an economy rate of 5.41, said that he has some plans ready for Virat Kohli, adding that the Indian skipper "should be worried" ahead of their clash on November 5.

"I've got quite a few plans for Virat. I'm going to keep them hush-hush at the moment, but I think he should be worried," Watt was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Scotland have joined Group 2 in the Super 12 round and apart from India, they will face Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Namibia.

Speaking on the challenge of bowling against the likes of Kohli, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam, the 25-year-old Scotland spinner said he wants to challenge himself against some of the best in the world.

"I mean, that's why you play the game, isn't it, to play against big stars. You want to challenge yourself with the best, and they certainly are the best in the world. All the guys are just absolutely buzzing to showcase their skills against the whole world. That's why you want to get into the World Cup is to play against the best teams and the best players in the whole world to challenge yourself," Watt concluded.