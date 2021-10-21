Ravichandran Ashwin showed why he is still a force in white-ball cricket as he picked up two wickets in two balls against Australia, in India's last warm-up match ahead of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Ashwin sent back David Warner and Mitchell Marsh in consecutive deliveries to set the tone for the innings as Australia could only manage 152 runs in their 20 overs. Ashwin is coming off a poor IPL season with Delhi Capitals and it will be interesting to see whether the team management takes note of this performance and opt to play the veteran spinner in the key clash against Pakistan.

Several experts have said that India are certain to go in with two spinners in the playing XI and that pits Ashwin against Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakaravarthy. All four spinners played in the match against Australia. While Chahar finished with 1/17 from his 3 overs, Jadeja was taken for 35 runs in his 4 overs and he picked up one wicket. Ashwin bowled 2 overs and finished with figures of 2/8 while Chakaravarthy was tried in the death overs, where he went for 23 runs in 2 overs.

Ashwin trapped Warner in front as the Aussie opener tried to play a reverse sweep. He then fired in a faster one and induced an outside off Marsh which was caught at first slip. Ashwin has picked 52 wickets in 46 T20Is for India and was a regular in team until 2017.

He was ignored for the 2019 ICC World Cup but has fought his way back into the team on the back of impressive performances in the IPL in the years 2019 and 2020 and also in domestic white ball matches.

Ashwin remains one of India's biggest match winners in Test cricket, where he has picked up 413 wickets in 79 Test matches.