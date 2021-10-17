Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni has joined Team India's camp in the UAE ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed through pictures posted on Twitter on Sunday. Dhoni, who recently led Chennai Super Kings to their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title after beating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final on Tuesday, is joining the Indian team in his new role as mentor of the team. Dhoni's role as mentor of Team India is limited to the T20 World Cup.

"Extending a very warm welcome to the KING @msdhoni is back with #TeamIndia and in a new role!" the BCCI posted on Twitter on Sunday.

India will play two warm-up matches before they begin their T20 World Cup campaign. The Virat Kohli-led side will take on England in their first warm-up clash on Monday and then face Australia in another warm-up game on Wednesday.

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24.

Earlier on Saturday, Kohli said Dhoni's presence in the Team India camp will help the side.

"He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself. He has always been a mentor for all of us. Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit," Kohli was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent. Absolutely delighted to have him...(His) presence will not only boost morale but also increase confidence that we already have," he added.